11 November 2022

Aberdeen to leave it late with Jonny Hayes ahead of Dundee United clash

By NewsChain Sport
11 November 2022

Aberdeen will make a late decision on Jonny Hayes ahead of their cinch Premiership encounter with Dundee United.

Hayes is very close to fitness following a groin injury but will not be rushed back unless 100 per cent.

Callum Roberts (hamstring) and Dante Polvara both remain on the sidelines.

United are set to be without former Dons defender Charlie Mulgrew.

The 35-year-old is close to fitness following a thigh injury but is unlikely to be risked before the mid-season break.

Liam Fox will have to decide whether to field Australia left-back Aziz Behich and Wales midfielder Dylan Levitt ahead of their World Cup trips.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Kwasi Kwarteng puts the boot in on Liz Truss, saying she was 'mad' to sack him

news

James Maddison ‘full of joy’ after nervous wait for World Cup call pays off

football

Student arrested for egging Charles and Camilla says crowd wanted to kill him

news