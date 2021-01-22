Aberdeen welcome back Ryan Hedges for Motherwell clash

Ryan Hedges is available for Aberdeen following suspension
13:53pm, Fri 22 Jan 2021


Ryan Hedges returns from suspension for Aberdeen’s Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell on Saturday.

Connor McLennan (foot) and Greg Leigh (hamstring) are available and Ash Taylor could be fit after picking up a knock.

Ross McCrorie (ankle), Dylan McGeouch (groin) and Mikey Devlin (ankle) remain out.

Harry Smith goes into the Motherwell squad for the Dons clash after the Northampton forward arrived this week on a six-month loan move.

On-loan Rangers winger Jake Hastie is available again after sitting out last week’s draw against his parent club.

Liam Grimshaw, Mark O’Hara (both illness), Trevor Carson, Charles Dunne, Liam Donnelly, Scott Fox (all knee) and Christopher Long (muscular injury) remain out.

