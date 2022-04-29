29 April 2022

Aberdeen without suspended Ross McCrorie for Dundee clash

By NewsChain Sport
29 April 2022

Ross McCrorie is suspended for Aberdeen’s cinch Premiership game against Dundee on Saturday.

The Dons utility player misses out after being sent off against Livingston last week.

Matty Kennedy remain on the sidelines for the visit of the league’s bottom side but is making progress from a back issue which has kept him out since the start of March.

Dundee have no fresh injury problems ahead of the trip to Pittodrie.

Goalkeeper Adam Legzdins remains out with a knee problem and is unlikely to feature again this season.

Defender Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) and striker Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) are out for the season.

