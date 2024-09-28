Aberdeen’s impressive start continues with win at Dundee

Aberdeen extended their perfect start to the season to 12 victories with a narrow 2-1 William Hill Premiership win over Dundee at Dens Park.

The Dons netted twice in the first half through Kevin Nisbet and Topi Keskinen before Simon Murray pulled one back before the break for the hosts.

The Dark Blues edged proceedings in the second half but could not find the back of the net with the result taking the Dons to six league wins from six.

Dundee made three changes to the team that lost to Rangers last week with Jon McCracken, Ethan Ingram and Clark Robertson coming in for Trevor Carson, Oluwaseun Adewumi and the injured Jordan McGhee.

The big news for Aberdeen fans was the absence through injury of in-form striker Pape Habib Gueye, who was replaced by Finland winger Keskinen while skipper Graeme Shinnie returned after last week’s win over Spartans at the expense of Ante Palaversa.

Before kick-off, there was a minute’s applause for former Dundee striker Fabian Caballero, who has passed away at the age of 46.

The Dons started brightly but it was the hosts who were the first to threaten in the sixth minute when Scott Tiffoney counter-attacked down the right before finding Lyall Cameron but the midfielder’s rising shot flew over Aberdeen keeper Dimitar Mitov’s bar.

Instead, it was the visitors who stormed into the lead in the 14th minute. Keskinen capitalised on hesitancy by Billy Koumetio before cutting the ball back to Nisbet and the Scotland striker made no mistake, putting a clinical low finish past Dundee keeper McCracken.

The Dons then doubled their advantage in the 32nd minute when Shinnie sent Keskinen racing through on goal and he made no mistake, lashing the ball past the exposed McCracken.

However, Dundee grabbed a lifeline in the 45th minute. Murray looked certain to score right in front of the Aberdeen goal but he was upended by Gavin Molloy as he prepared to shoot with referee Calum Scott pointing to the spot and booking the Dons player.

Murray stepped up to take the penalty and coolly finished, sending Mitov the wrong way.

Dundee had the first opportunity of the second half when Robertson sent a header towards goal at a corner with Mitov having to tip the ball to safety.

The Dark Blues threatened again when McCracken hit a long punt to Tiffoney who raced through on goal before hitting a shot from a tight angle that Mitov did well to divert wide.

The hosts had late chances through sub Curtis Main and Koumetio but failed to take them with the Dons fans celebrating at the final whistle.