Aberdeen’s Tom Hobbie eyes Scottish Cup glory

Tommie Hoban is confident Aberdeen can end the season with Scottish Cup glory.

Stephen Glass succeeded Derek McInnes as Dons manager last month amid disgruntlement about the Pittodrie club’s Premiership form, although they were in fourth place and still have hopes of catching third-placed Hibernian, who are six points ahead with three games remaining.

Attention turns to the cup this weekend, though, and ahead of the visit of Dundee United in the quarter-finals on Sunday, Hoban spoke with belief.

The 27-year-old defender, who started his career at Watford, said: “We know the quality within the squad, we believe we are good enough to go all the way and win it.

“Obviously we need a bit of luck along the way, but everyone always does. We have to get to the final and there are obviously some good teams still in there, but on our day I think we can beat anyone.

“There has been a turnaround in the last few weeks and people are really buying into the way we are trying to play under the new manager and performances have been overall quite good as well.

“We are still going to keep improving and I think it is going to be an exciting end to the season and there is no reason we can’t believe we can lift that trophy.”

Hoban has been impressed in the short time Glass has been in charge, which has included a Scottish Cup win over Livingston on penalties and a 1-1 Premiership draw with Celtic, both at Pittodrie.

He said: “When a new manager comes in there has to be a response from us as players.

“Everyone is trying to impress, secure their spot in the team and I think there definitely has been a reaction in the last couple of weeks and his methods are starting to show in performances.

“The more we get out on the training pitch and the more he is able to get across the way he wants us to play and the more we practise it, the better we are going to get.

“It won’t happen overnight, it will take time and you might not see the full effects until next season, after a pre-season.

“But as the next few weeks go on I’m sure we will keep improving, playing the way he wants us to play and I think that will be good enough, hopefully, to get us a trophy at the end of the season.”