Aboubakar Kamara swaps Fulham for Aris Thessaloniki
Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has joined Greek Super League side Aris Thessaloniki for an undisclosed fee.
The 26-year-old scored 17 goals in 94 appearances for the Cottagers after arriving from French side Amiens in 2017.
Kamara was part of two successful promotion campaigns, starting both of Fulham’s play-off final victories against Aston Villa and Brentford.
Fulham owner Tony Khan told the club website: “I’m grateful to Abou for his service to Fulham since his arrival in 2017.
“He made valuable contributions over the years, and he started for us at Wembley in both of our play-off final wins in 2018 and 2020.
“I expect that he’ll excel for his new team during the next chapter of his career in Greece, and all of us at Fulham wish him all the best, and we thank him for his time at the club. Good luck Abou!”