AC Milan end winless run as Olivier Giroud strike downs Torino
AC Milan edged up to third place in Serie A as Olivier Giroud’s goal gave them a 1-0 win over Torino and ended a seven-game winless run in all competitions.
Giroud nodded home Theo Hernandez’s cross in the 63rd minute as Milan made a strong start to the second half pay.
The Bundesliga’s bottom side Schalke picked up only their 12th point of the season as they held Wolfsburg to a goalless draw which saw a missed penalty and two disallowed goals.
Maximilian Arnold missed a ninth-minute penalty for the visitors, striking the post, and Jakub Kaminski was unable to capitalise on the rebound.
Schalke had two goals ruled out for offside, with Alex Kral’s 50th-minute strike ruled out by VAR and a flag up in the build-up for Michael Frey’s 76th-minute effort.
In Ligue 1, Nice cruised to a 3-0 win over relegation-battling Ajaccio, their fourth consecutive victory.
Bonfim Dante opened the scoring just four minutes in and substitute Billal Brahimi’s second-half brace made sure of the points.
First-half goals from Gonzalo Escalante and Sergi Guardiola fired Cadiz to a 2-0 win over Girona in Spain.
Both goals were set up by Theo Bongonda, with Escalante scoring only six minutes in and Guardiola getting the second 11 minutes before the break.
