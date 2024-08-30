AC Milan sign striker Tammy Abraham on season-long loan from Roma
Abraham has scored 37 goals in 120 appearances since arriving in the Italian capital from Chelsea in a £34millon deal in 2021.
The 26-year-old, who has 11 England caps, was hampered by a serious knee injury last season, scoring just once in 12 outings for I Giallorossi.
A statement on the AC Milan website said: “AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of Tammy Abraham from AS Roma on a loan deal. The striker has signed a contract with the Club until 30 June 2025.”
Abraham is set to join former Blues team-mates Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek at San Siro Stadium.
