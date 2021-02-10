Accrington and Northampton charged by FA over incident at League One fixture
Accrington and Northampton have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during the closing stages of Saturday’s Sky Bet League One match at the Wham Stadium.
Stanley winger Joe Pritchard was sent off with five minutes left of the goalless draw after a late challenge on Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins resulted in a second caution.
A statement from the FA read: “Accrington Stanley FC and Northampton Town FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League One fixture on Saturday (06/02/21).
“It is alleged that both clubs failed to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 85th minute of the fixture and they have until Friday (12/02/21) to provide their responses.”