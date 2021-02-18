Accrington and Northampton fined over fracas
12:45pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
Accrington and Northampton have been fined £2,500 each for a breach of FA Rule E3 during their Sky Bet League One fixture on February 6.
Both clubs were charged with failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 85th minute of the fixture.
Stanley winger Joe Pritchard was sent off with five minutes left of the goalless draw after a late challenge on Cobblers forward Sam Hoskins resulted in a second caution.
Both clubs admitted the offence and an FA statement read: “The standard penalty was accepted by Northampton Town FC and unsuccessfully contested by Accrington Stanley FC during a subsequent hearing.”