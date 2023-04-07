07 April 2023

Accrington boost survival hopes with Port Vale win

Accrington boosted their bid for League One survival with a 3-0 home win over Port Vale.

There was nothing in it until the 31st minute when Vale keeper Jack Stevens failed to keep hold of a hopeful Liam Coyle ball into the box and dropped it over the line for an own goal.

Vale pressed for an equaliser with Stanley goalkeeper Lukas Jensen superbly stopping a James Wilson volley.

Stanley, who remain in the final relegation place in League One but are now just one point behind Oxford from safety, made it 2-0 after 40 minutes when Ethan Hamilton got to the by-line and put the ball into the six-yard box, where Harvey Rodgers was there to finish from close range.

The Reds celebrated a third goal in the 68th minute, ending the game as a contest, after being awarded a penalty.

Shaun Whalley was tripped in the area by Funso Ojo and on-loan Brentford striker Aaron Pressley tucked the ball into the bottom right-hand corner, sending Stevens the wrong way. It was the 21-year-old’s sixth goal since signing for Stanley in January.

To cap a miserable afternoon for 17th-placed Vale – who have now won only once in their last eight league games – midfielder Ojo was sent off in stoppage time for violent conduct.

