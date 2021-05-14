Accrington release quintet and offer four new deals
Accrington have released five players following the end of their Sky Bet League One campaign, with four offered new deals.
Stanley finished in 11th spot and boss John Coleman is now looking to reshape his squad.
Defender Joe Maguire, former Leicester midfielder Lamine Kaba Sherif, teenager Jack Bolton, Australian Reagan Ogle and Zehn Mohammed will all leave the club.
Midfielder Ben Barclay and defenders Mark Hughes, Harvey Rodgers and Harry Perritt, though, have all been offered fresh terms.
Dan Martin, Lewis Mansell, Liam Isherwood and Northern Ireland forward Dion Charles, who scored 19 league goals last season, have seen contract extensions triggered.
Nathan Baxter, Paul Smyth, Jon Russell, Ryan Cassidy, Tariq Uwakwe, Mo Sangare and Adam Phillips all return to their parent clubs following the end of respective loan deals.