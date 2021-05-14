Accrington sign Colchester midfielder Harry Pell on three-year contract

Accrington have completed the signing of midfielder Harry Pell from Colchester on a three-year contract.

Pell, 29, came through the youth system at Charlton before spells at Hereford, Bristol Rovers, AFC Wimbledon and Cheltenham before joining the U’s in May 2018.

“I have seen the way the team have played and I am looking to come in here and stamp a bit of my own authority on it and looking to add to what the gaffer has going on here,” Pell said on the club’s official website.

“When I knew Accrington Stanley was interested, I came down here and was blown away by what the club is trying to do, the way they are trying to do it and the togetherness is key for me.

“It’s something I have taken time to think about as it’s a big move for me and my family, it’s one I am really excited about.”

Stanley boss John Coleman feels Pell can offer the squad something different.

“We’d identified him quite a while ago, I think he’s a winner, he wants to work hard and he wants to commit himself to the club which is great,” Coleman said.

“These types of players don’t come around very often and a lot of people try to sign them, thankfully we won the race and I’m hoping for a really good spell with him.

“I’m looking forward to working with him and I think the fans will be delighted by his attitude once they see him play.”

Stanley finished in 11th spot and Coleman is now looking to reshape his squad, with the club having earlier confirmed five players were being released and four have been offered new deals.

Defender Joe Maguire, former Leicester midfielder Lamine Kaba Sherif, teenager Jack Bolton, Australian Reagan Ogle and Zehn Mohammed will all leave the club.

Midfielder Ben Barclay and defenders Mark Hughes, Harvey Rodgers and Harry Perritt, though, have all been offered fresh terms.

Dan Martin, Lewis Mansell, Liam Isherwood and Northern Ireland forward Dion Charles, who scored 19 league goals last season, have seen contract extensions triggered.

Nathan Baxter, Paul Smyth, Jon Russell, Ryan Cassidy, Tariq Uwakwe, Mo Sangare and Adam Phillips all return to their parent clubs following the end of respective loan deals.