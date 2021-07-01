Accrington sign James Trafford on loan from Manchester City
Accrington have signed goalkeeper James Trafford from Manchester City on a season-long loan deal.
City boss Pep Guardiola named the 18-year-old on the bench six times during the 2020-21 campaign and he also helped the youth side on their way to winning the Premier League 2 Division 1 title.
Trafford told Stanley’s website: “Me and the goalkeeping staff at City have always felt this was the right time to come out on loan after my second year as a scholar so I am really excited.
“I used to play against Accrington at Carlisle and so I have always looked out for them in the league.”
Accrington later announced the signing of striker Joel Mumbongo on a season-long loan from Burnley.
The 22-year-old Swede made seven first-team appearances for the Clarets last season.
Boss John Coleman said: “He is quick, physically strong, and he is a no-nonsense centre-forward, the type I like.”