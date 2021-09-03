Accrington without Dion Charles after international call
Dion Charles will be missing for Accrington’s Sky Bet League One match against Shrewsbury at the Wham Stadium.
The 25-year-old has yet to register a league goal this season, after 19 last term, but has been called up to Northern Ireland’s squad and will not be available for John Coleman.
Ethan Hamilton and Jovan Malcolm will be keen to make debuts after sealing deadline-day moves to Stanley.
Seamus Conneely, John O’Sullivan and Joe Pritchard will all miss out through injury.
Steve Cotterill has confirmed Josh Vela will return to the Shrewsbury side after missing the EFL Trophy loss to Crewe in midweek.
Vela was rested after starting each of the Shrews’ last seven games in all competitions.
David Davis and Harry Burgoyne were both sent off late in their win over Gillingham and will miss this weekend’s clash.
Captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell is likely to start in the centre of defence once again after playing in midweek.