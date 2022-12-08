08 December 2022

Accrington’s injury problems slowly easing ahead of Portsmouth clash

By NewsChain Sport
08 December 2022

Accrington head into their home clash against Portsmouth having had a boost on the injury front but with a number of players still unavailable.

The 1-1 draw at Oxford last weekend saw defender Ryan Astley return to the starting line-up following his recovery from a knee injury.

There was also an appearance off the bench for midfielder Joe Pritchard, back after a hamstring problem, while Baba Fernandes, who had been doubtful due to a knock, was an unused substitute.

Sean McConville (calf) and Michael Nottingham (knee) are among those on a lengthy list of players that Stanley boss John Coleman cannot call upon.

Joe Morrell could make a return to action for Portsmouth.

Having been at the World Cup with Wales, the midfielder was back in the Pompey matchday squad for the 2-0 loss at Wycombe on Sunday but not brought on by Danny Cowley.

Defender Zak Swanson missed the game after sustaining a stomach issue against MK Dons in the FA Cup the previous weekend.

Pompey have also been without Michael Jacobs, Tom Lowery, Louis Thompson – all of whom have been back in some form of training – Joe Rafferty and Jayden Reid due to injury.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs

world news

Harry says he has internally blocked out early memories of Diana

world news

Egg-thrower charged after attack on King during walkabout in Luton

news