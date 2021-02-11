Achraf Lazaar joins Watford until the end of the season
17:51pm, Thu 11 Feb 2021
Watford have announced the signing of former Newcastle left-back Achraf Lazaar on a deal until the end of the season.
The 29-year-old Morocco international saw his Magpies contract terminated by mutual consent last week.
Before moving to Tyneside, Lazaar helped Palermo win the Serie B title in 2014 and during his four-and-a-half-year Newcastle career he spent time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.