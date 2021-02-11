Achraf Lazaar joins Watford until the end of the season

Achraf Lazaar
Achraf Lazaar (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:51pm, Thu 11 Feb 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Watford have announced the signing of former Newcastle left-back Achraf Lazaar on a deal until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old Morocco international saw his Magpies contract terminated by mutual consent last week.

Before moving to Tyneside, Lazaar helped Palermo win the Serie B title in 2014 and during his four-and-a-half-year Newcastle career he spent time on loan at Benevento, Sheffield Wednesday and Cosenza.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Watford

PA