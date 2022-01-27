27 January 2022

Adam Clayton in line to make his Doncaster debut against Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
Adam Clayton could make his Doncaster debut against Plymouth after joining this week.

The midfielder signed an 18-month deal having been a free agent since leaving Birmingham in November.

Ro-Shaun Williams (groin) and Jordy Hiwula (hamstring) have been struggling with injuries.

Dan Gardner, Tom Anderson, Cameron John, Ben Close, Jon Taylor, John Bostock and Fejiri Okenabirhie have also been out.

Plymouth have a growing injury list ahead of their trip.

George Cooper is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and joins Brendan Galloway (dislocated kneecap) on the long-term casualty list.

Midfielder Jordan Houghton has been battling a swollen ankle while Ryan Hardie (shoulder) and Danny Mayor (back) have been struggling.

Macaulay Gillesphey came off against Lincoln with a tight hamstring and will be assessed.

