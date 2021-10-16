error code: 1003
Adam Cummins forces draw as Stirling lose ground in League Two title race

By NewsChain Sport
Stirling had to settle for a point at home after sharing a 1-1 cinch League Two draw with Stranraer.

It might have been worse for second-placed Albion, who are now six points behind league leaders Kelty Hearts, as they had to come from behind after Matt Yates gave the visitors a 67th-minute lead.

Adam Cummins equalised just four minutes later but Albion lost more ground at the top of the table.

Goals from Andy Munro and Stefan McCluskey saw Forfar win 2-0 against Annan.

Cowdenbeath stay bottom of the table after a 2-0 home loss to Stenhousmuir. A Craig Thomson own goal and a strike from Robert Thomson gave the Warriors victory.

It was also 2-0 at Cliftonhill Stadium where late goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Morton saw Albion defeat Elgin.

