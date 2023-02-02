Adam Idah has signed a new long-term deal at Norwich (Joe Giddens/PA)
02 February 2023

Adam Idah commits future to Norwich with new long-term deal

By NewsChain Sport
02 February 2023

Norwich have announced that Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah has signed a new contract, extending his stay at Carrow Road until 2028.

The Cork-born 21-year-old joined Norwich’s academy in 2017 before being promoted to the first-team squad under Daniel Farke, scoring a hat-trick on his full debut in an FA Cup game against Preston in January 2020.

Idah has gone on to make 64 appearances for the Canaries and, after recovering from a long-term knee injury, scored his first Sky Bet Championship goal of the current campaign in December’s 1-1 draw with Reading.

Idah, who has won 13 caps for Ireland, told the Norwich website: “I’m over the moon. It’s exciting for me and my family.

“The last year and a half have been tough for me but I came back and worked hard and now the club are showing a lot of faith in me by rewarding that hard work.”

Head coach David Wagner said: “Adam is a player that I was very much aware of prior to joining the club.

“He has a raw, natural ability and is someone we’re really looking forward to working further with.”

