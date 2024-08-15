Adam Idah delighted to get permanent move to Celtic completed

Adam Idah was delighted to end a summer of speculation about his future by confirming his permanent move to Celtic.

The Parkhead club signed the 23-year-old striker from Norwich on Wednesday on a five-year deal in a transfer reported to be worth a potential £9.5million.

The Republic of Ireland international hit nine goals in 19 matches in a loan spell at Celtic in the second half of last season including the “unbelievable” late winner in the Scottish Gas Scottish Cup final against Rangers at Hampden Park which sealed a League and Cup double.

Idah had remained in a social media group chat with the Celtic players and is finally back again under the tutelage of Brendan Rodgers and speaking at Celtic Park he said: “I was back and forth with a couple of them (players), but I didn’t really know what was going on myself.

“I said to my agents, you do the work and you just let me know when it’s done.

“I kind of actually found out on Sky Sports that it got done.

“It was just in my house, and my mum rang me.

“And about an hour after they (agents) rang me, saying it’s agreed – and I’d already seen it on TV. I’m just delighted to be here now.”

The fact that he had quickly established a connection with the Parkhead club helped Idah make the decision to return to Glasgow.

He said: “It was so comfortable me coming in the first time, the lads welcoming me and speaking with Brendan and all the staff, the fans, how they treated me, it was almost the easiest transition ever.

“And then that connection I had with the fans and the staff and the players obviously helped me out on the pitch.

“And when you see the ball going in the back of the back of the net (at Hampden) It was unbelievable.

“I’m at a great club now. It’s where I wanted to be, and I’m just delighted to get it done.”

It was widely publicised during the summer that Idah missed a flight to Norwich’s pre-season training camp in Austria but he stressed that it had nothing to do with engineering a return to Parkhead.

He said: “It had nothing to do with me trying to leave.

“It was just a genuine mistake and I apologised to Norwich for that. And they know it had nothing to do with trying to leave the club or trying to force a move. It was nothing to do with that.

“It was my fault, and it got resolved pretty quick.

“Norwich as a club gave me everything. It’s where I grew up, I went there as a boy and left as a man.

“I’ve got nothing but good things to say about Norwich. They’ve treated me great. These things happen in football, it’s time to move on.”

Idah insists that becoming one of Celtic’s most expensive signings “doesn’t really faze” him.

He said: “No, not really. I only found out just a while ago that was the case.

“It’s the price tag. I’m here to play football and regardless of how much a player is, I still have the same goal and same drive to do the best I can for this club and be as successful as we can.

“It wasn’t my choice of the fee. I don’t think there’s much pressure on me with the fee, like I said, I wasn’t the one that asked for that. I am here to win football games. “