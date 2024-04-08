Adam Idah relishing next Old Firm clash after scoring at Ibrox

Adam Idah made a scoring Ibrox debut for Celtic in Sunday’s classic 3-3 draw with Rangers and is now looking forward to the final Old Firm league game of the season at Parkhead.

The 23-year-old Republic of Ireland striker, on loan from Norwich since January, replaced Kyogo Furuhashi in the 69th minute with the Hoops leading 2-1 through a Daizen Maeda goal after 21 seconds and a Matt O’Riley penalty in a dominant first-half.

Gers skipper James Tavernier reduced the deficit in the 55th minute from the spot as Rangers fought back.

Substitute Abdallah Sima’s deflected strike in the 86th minute levelled the game but a minute later Celtic broke and Idah drove low past Ibrox keeper Jack Butland for what looked like a winner with his sixth goal for the Hoops.

However, there was one twist remaining as Light Blues substitute Rabbi Matondo curled in the equaliser in the third of eight added minutes to keep Rangers one point behind leaders Celtic.

Philippe Clement’s side have a game in hand against Dundee away on Wednesday night but have still to visit Celtic Park after the split, a fixture which will be played, like at Ibrox, with home fans only in the ground.

Idah told CelticTV: “I was disappointed to not get the winner but look, we got a point at the end of the day and we’re happy with the point.

“Like I said, it’s frustrating not to get all three points but the boys dug in well, dug deep, performed well and we still have to play them at home.

“I thought the boys did excellent from start to finish and to get the early goal was amazing.

“It was crazy, my first time there was amazing. What the boys did without fans was fantastic.

“It was a good experience and now I am looking forward to playing them at home.

“We take each game as it comes now. We’ve got a game next Saturday (St Mirren) and that will be a good test for us and when this next game comes (against Rangers) I’m sure we’ll be ready for it.”