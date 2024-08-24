24 August 2024

Adam Jackson double helps Lincoln thrash Mansfield

By NewsChain Sport
24 August 2024

Lincoln picked up their first home points of the season by thrashing Mansfield 4-1.

Three goals in 10 minutes either side of half-time did the damage during a defensive day to forget for the Stags.

Mansfield did their cause no favours after conceding through a free header and two goalkeeping blunders.

Christy Pym saved well to keep out a Tom Bayliss shot inside the opening 15 minutes.

But the Stags keeper was at fault when he was beaten by Adam Jackson coming for a cross after 29 minutes.

Paudie O’Connor hit the bar after a good turn as Lincoln kept up the pressure.

And they doubled their lead when Pym made a mess of Sean Roughan’s inswinging free-kick in first-half stoppage-time.

It was game over two minutes into the second half when an unmarked Jackson headed home.

The rampant Imps added a fourth after 51 minutes when Ben House tapped home after Pym had saved his initial shot.

Deji Oshilaja pulled a consolation goal back with a close range finish after a corner on 69 minutes.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Jeremy Clarkson opens his new pub after punters queue for four hours to get in

news

One Show host Jermaine Jenas sacked by BBC after reported complaints over behaviour

football

Jeremy Clarkson’s new pub opening sparks traffic fears

news