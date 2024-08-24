Adam Jackson double helps Lincoln thrash Mansfield
Lincoln picked up their first home points of the season by thrashing Mansfield 4-1.
Three goals in 10 minutes either side of half-time did the damage during a defensive day to forget for the Stags.
Mansfield did their cause no favours after conceding through a free header and two goalkeeping blunders.
Christy Pym saved well to keep out a Tom Bayliss shot inside the opening 15 minutes.
But the Stags keeper was at fault when he was beaten by Adam Jackson coming for a cross after 29 minutes.
Paudie O’Connor hit the bar after a good turn as Lincoln kept up the pressure.
And they doubled their lead when Pym made a mess of Sean Roughan’s inswinging free-kick in first-half stoppage-time.
It was game over two minutes into the second half when an unmarked Jackson headed home.
The rampant Imps added a fourth after 51 minutes when Ben House tapped home after Pym had saved his initial shot.
Deji Oshilaja pulled a consolation goal back with a close range finish after a corner on 69 minutes.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox