Adam Jackson in line for Lincoln return when Accrington visit
Adam Jackson could return to Lincoln’s starting line-up ahead of their clash with Accrington.
The defender has been out with a head injury but was fit enough to make the bench against Portsmouth in midweek.
Imps boss Michael Appleton revealed post-Portsmouth that Anthony Scully is unlikely to be available.
Liam Bridcutt is also expected to miss out again with a knee problem.
Colby Bishop will be back for Accrington ahead of the trip.
The striker, who has scored six goals for Stanley so far this season, returns from a three-game suspension.
Manager John Coleman has been handed another boost as Joe Hardy returns to full-time training.
Stanley are still without injured duo Matt Butcher and Joe Pritchard.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox