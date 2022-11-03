Adam Long and Luke Molyneux set to be available for Doncaster
Doncaster look to set receive a double boost for their FA Cup first-round tie against King’s Lynn Town.
Adam Long and Luke Molyneux both went off during the League Two clash against Gillingham last weekend.
But they have returned to training and could feature, while goalkeeper Louis Jones looks on course to start following a bout of tonsilitis.
But Tommy Rowe is likely to miss out as he continues his recovery from a hamstring problem.
National League North side King’s Lynn booked their place in the first round with a 3-1 victory over Ashington.
