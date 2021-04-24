Adam Marriott boosts Eastleigh play-off hopes as Sutton miss chance to go top
Eastleigh boosted their Vanarama National League play-off hopes and dented Sutton’s automatic promotion chances with a 1-0 win at the Silverlake Stadium.
Sam Smart hit a post for the hosts after six minutes when his shot was deflected onto the woodwork, with Adam Marriott unable to convert the rebound from close range.
Smart saw another shot parried by Sutton goalkeeper Dean Bouzanis shortly after, while at the other end Donovan Wilson forced a low save from Joe McDonnell.
In a entertaining first half, McDonnell produced a brilliant save to tip Isaac Olaofe’s effort around the post before Marriott grabbed his first Eastleigh goal just before half-time.
Tyrone Barnett’s fine ball found Smart, who instantly cut the ball back for Marriott to sweep home in the 42nd minute.
Bouzanis denied Marriott, who should have done better, from six yards in the second half and the Sutton goalkeeper did well to prevent Jack Payne’s free-kick from going in.
Omar Bugiel fired over from 20 yards for the visitors, who would have gone top with a draw on goal difference but could not find the equaliser.