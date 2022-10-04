04 October 2022

Adam Marriott scores double as Bromley beat Boreham Wood

By NewsChain Sport
04 October 2022

An Adam Marriott double helped Bromley get back to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Boreham Wood.

The result sees the Ravens move up to fourth in the National League table, while Boreham drop to sixth.

Danny Newton came close for the hosts but goalkeeper Tom Smith made the save before Michael Cheek had his headed effort saved for Bromley.

The Ravens broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark when Cheek found Marriott who tucked the ball home.

Smith made another good save for Bromley early in the second half, diving to deny Femi Ilesanmi’s headed effort.

Bromley doubled their lead in the 61st minute when Cheek’s header smashed off the post and Marriott tapped the rebound home to earn his second of the game.

