03 September 2022

Adam Marriott’s double helps Bromley see off Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
03 September 2022

Adam Marriott’s double helped Bromley come from behind to beat Eastleigh 2-1 at Hayes Lane.

The visitors opened the scoring in the second minute when Tristan Abrahams capitalised on a defensive mistake to put them 1-0 up.

Bromley equalised three minutes before the half-time break when Billy Bingham put it on a plate for  Marriott who coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

The hosts completed the turnaround and hit the front as Marriott got his second of the afternoon when he put in a rebound after Michael Cheek’s header was saved.

The Ravens thought they should have had a penalty when Harry Forster was brought down in the box but their appeals were waved away by the referee.

