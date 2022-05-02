Adam Marriott’s long-range strike earns Barnet a point at Altrincham
Adam Marriott’s fine long-range strike salvaged Barnet a point in a 1-1 draw at Altrincham.
Dan Mooney gave Altrincham a slender half-time lead, but Marriott’s superb 25-yard effort denied the hosts a third straight win.
Both sides created plenty of first-half chances, with Barnet striker Ephron Mason-Clark’s cross cleared off the goalline and Altrincham forward Ryan Colclough denied by visiting goalkeeper Aymen Azaze’s superb save.
Mooney fired a shot against the underside of the crossbar before giving Altrincham a 22nd-minute lead, curling home a neat finish into the bottom corner.
Barnet struck the woodwork early in the second half through Mason-Clark, but the visitors got back on level terms when Marriott rifled home an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net in the 53rd minute.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox