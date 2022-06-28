Adam Montgomery aiming to take chance after signing for St Johnstone on loan

Adam Montgomery is hoping to seize his “big opportunity” after joining St Johnstone on loan from Celtic until January.

The 19-year-old left-back has made 12 appearances for the Scottish champions and spent the second half of last season on loan at Aberdeen.

Montgomery joined up with Callum Davidson and the Saints squad at their training camp in Murcia, Spain, on Tuesday to begin preparations for the season ahead. His aim is to enjoy regular game time during his stint in Perth.

“This is a big opportunity for me and I will be giving it my all every day,” Montgomery told the Saints website.

“I’ve arrived at lunchtime today and I’ve been made to feel very welcome by the manager, his staff and the players.

“Callum Davidson has displayed faith in me by bringing me to St Johnstone on loan and it’s up to me to show him what I can do.

“My aim is to play as many first-team games as I can and help the team win games of football.

“I’m going to be tested here every day and I can see the quality of the squad is good. The hard work has started and I want to show what I’m capable of.

“Every manager wants competition for places and every player wants to be pushed to their limits.

“That’s the way I want it to be and I will respond to every challenge put in front of me by giving 100 per cent for this football club.”