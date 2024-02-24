24 February 2024

Adam Phillips double gives on-song Barnsley victory over Derby

By NewsChain Sport
24 February 2024

Adam Phillips scored twice as Barnsley came from behind to beat promotion rivals Derby 2-1.

Sonny Bradley put the visitors ahead in the Sky Bet League One contest but the hosts responded impressively.

Derby were the first to threaten when Conor Hourihane capitalised on a defensive error from Donovan Pines and fired in a shot which was deflected wide.

The resulting corner saw Eiran Cashin’s header cleared off the line and then Hourihane’s 18th-minute corner was met by Bradley, whose header found the net.

Barnsley equalised 15 minutes later when an attempted clearance fell to Phillips, who chested the ball down and hammered a volley just inside Joe Wildsmith’s right-hand post from the edge of the area.

Barnsley’s Nicky Cadden had a shot comfortably saved soon after the restart but Phillips was on target again to score the winner in the 66th minute, meeting Cadden’s corner with a near-post header.

Max Bird fired in a shot which flashed wide as the visitors looked for a quick response – but they were unable to find a leveller.

The result takes Barnsley to within three points of second-placed Derby following a run of just one defeat in their last 15 games.

