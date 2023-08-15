15 August 2023

Adam Senior gives Halifax victory at Oldham

By NewsChain Sport
15 August 2023

Halifax stunned Oldham with a 2-1 National League victory in front of 7,964 fans at Boundary Park.

Rob Harker fired the visitors ahead after 31 minutes with a superb long-range strike.

Oldham were level five minutes before the break when Mark Shelton fired home from a corner.

Harker went close against for Halifax before the resulting corner fell to Adam Senior, who scrambled home from close range.

