Adam Webster backs Brighton to pull clear of relegation scrap

Brighton defender Adam Webster is confident the club have sufficient quality to climb away from Premier League relegation danger.

The struggling Seagulls have gone nine top-flight games without victory and sit two points above the drop zone ahead of Saturday’s trip to Leeds.

Centre-back Webster has missed just one league match this term and feels Albion’s performances have merited more points than they have produced.

“We definitely should have more points on the board,” he told Brighton’s website.

“There’s been quite a few games where we’ve dominated and should have taken all three points and we’ve only drawn.

“Even a couple of the losses that we’ve had, we should definitely have got something from, so that’s disappointing from our point of view.

“But we know how well we’ve been playing throughout the season. Performances have been good, we’ve just got to try and maintain that and cut out the mistakes and see out games better.

“We’re confident with the ability we have in our team that we can pull away from danger. There are tough games coming up, but there’s a long way to go and we’ll be fighting for every point.”

Despite their poor form, Brighton have so far managed to stay out of the bottom three, although 18th-placed Fulham have two games in hand.

The Seagulls have drawn a league-high eight games this season and are yet to win on home soil.

Albion have regularly received plaudits for their fluid style of play under head coach Graham Potter but Webster admits they have sometimes fallen short with the fundamentals.

“We want to bring the ball out from the back to start off the attack, that’s a big part of how we play and what we’re good at,” said the 26-year-old.

“We stick to our strengths, but we’ve got to do the basics well and at times this season we’ve not done the basics well.

“It can be about getting back to basics, we’re doing that now and it works well for us.”

Weekend opponents Leeds have enjoyed a solid start since ending their 16-year exile from the Premier League but suffered FA Cup humiliation at the hands of League Two side Crawley last weekend.

Former Bristol City man Webster anticipates an entertaining contest but would be more than happy to scrape a disjointed win.

“They like to play and so do we so it should be a good game but we’d settle for a scrappy match as long as we come away with the three points,” he said.