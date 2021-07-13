Aden Baldwin joins MK Dons
MK Dons have signed former Bristol City defender Aden Baldwin.
The 24-year-old joins on a free transfer after spending two weeks training with the Dons following his departure from Bristol City last month.
Baldwin joined the Robins from Forest Green in 2016 and subsequently had loan spells with Weston-super-Mare, Cheltenham and Eastleigh. He was sidelined by injury in 2020-21.
He said in quotes on MK Dons’ website: “I had a spell training here two seasons ago but the gaffer (Russell Martin) was happy for me to come back for this pre-season.
“I like to think I’ve been able to show the manager and the coaching staff what I’m able to do and I’m grateful to now be an MK Dons player.”
Martin said: “We’ve known of Aden for a while, with (assistant manager) Luke (Williams) having worked with him before at Bristol City and having watched him a number of times.
“He came in this summer so we could see where he was at physically and we’ve been impressed with his athleticism but also his attitude and his desire – he’s taken on board what we’ve asked of him.
“He can play anywhere across the backline so provides us with another excellent option in defence. We’re excited about Aden and what he can achieve here.”