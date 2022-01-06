06 January 2022

Aden Flint free to play for Cardiff after red card overturned

06 January 2022

Cardiff defender Aden Flint has had his red card against West Brom overturned.

Flint and West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone were sent off at the final whistle as tempers boiled over following Sunday’s 1-1 Sky Bet Championship draw at The Hawthorns.

A post on the FA Spokesperson Twitter account read: “Aden Flint will be available for Cardiff City FC’s next three fixtures after an Independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal and removed his suspension.

“The defender was sent off for violent conduct during the EFL Championship fixture against West Bromwich Albion FC on Sunday 2 January 2022.”

A melee involving most of the players occurred after West Brom had a penalty appeal turned down in the final seconds.

