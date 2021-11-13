13 November 2021

Adi Yussu hits winner as Yeovil triumph against mid-table rivals Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
13 November 2021

Yeovil beat Eastleigh 2-1 in the Vanarama National League to move level on points with their opponents in mid-table.

Harry Pritchard wasted an early Eastleigh chance and Tyrone Barnett was just unable to connect with Ben House’s cross.

Yeovil’s Dan Moss had an effort blocked and Adi Yussuf headed wide, but Tom Knowles’ rocket just before half-time gave the Glovers the lead.

Eastleigh defender Andrew Boyce headed Tom Whelan’s free-kick wide and House was also off target but Pritchard levelled the scores in the 68th minute, finishing at the second attempt.

Yussuf soon restored Yeovil’s advantage though, finishing emphatically from Joe Quigley’s flick-on. It remained 2-1 as Quigley was denied a brilliant third by keeper Joe McDonnell.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

‘Professor Lockdown’ believes there will be no need for Christmas restrictions

news

Vital clause on coal and fossil fuel subsidies survives as Cop 26 talks go deep into extra time

world news

WON more time! Britney Spears gains independence as conservatorship ends after 13 years

celebrity