Adrian Mariappa faces late fitness test as Burton host Plymouth
Adrian Mariappa will be checked for Burton ahead of their League One clash with Plymouth.
The defender missed the Charlton game on Saturday after struggling for fitness, meaning Deji Oshilaja could drop into defence again.
Victor Adeboyejo will also be assessed after coming off in the second half against the Addicks, with manager Dino Maamria confirming he was taken off as a precaution.
The Brewers are still without John Brayford and Corrie Ndaba.
Plymouth are still without Danny Mayor ahead of the trip to the Pirelli Stadium.
The winger is still progressing from a calf injury and is set to miss out against Burton.
Mickel Miller (thigh) is edging closer to a return, while Macaulay Gillesphey came back from a groin injury to start on the bench against Lincoln at the weekend.
Finn Azaz (broken ankle), James Bolton (foot), Conor Grant and Dan Scarr (both thigh) are all long-term absentees for the Pilgrims.
