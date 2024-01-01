01 January 2024

AFC Fylde off the bottom following win over Rochdale

By NewsChain Sport
01 January 2024

AFC Fylde moved off the bottom of the National League with a 2-0 win over Rochdale in a match marred by a serious injury to visiting winger Jesurun Uchegbulam.

The match was delayed for around 20 minutes as Uchegbulam received treatment before being carried off to a standing ovation, having collided with an advertising hoarding.

Danny Ormerod grabbed a quickfire brace in the 58th and 62nd minutes to give the hosts revenge for their 2-0 defeat at Rochdale on Boxing Day.

The result ended AFC Fylde’s run of eight league games without a win and was enough to nudge them two points clear of Kidderminster in the table.

