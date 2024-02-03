03 February 2024

AFC Fylde on the charge after another National League win

By NewsChain Sport
03 February 2024

AFC Fylde extended their unbeaten National League run to five games with a 3-1 victory at fellow strugglers Dorking.

Jonathan Ustabasi scored a first-half brace before Connor Ellis Barrett’s 71st-minute strike made it four wins in five matches.

The Coasters took a 1-0 lead in the 37th minute after Ustabasi scored from close range and he then grabbed another in first half added time.

Fylde made it 3-0 in the 71st minute after Barrett beat his marker with a quality turn of pace and found the bottom corner.

Dorking grabbed a consolation in second half added time through Matt Briggs.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teenage murderer Scarlett Jenkinson: 'Satanist' with a ‘thirst for killing’

news

Brianna Ghey killer Eddie Ratcliffe: profile of 'a sociopath'

news

Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe: Teenage killers of schoolgirl Brianna Ghey named

news