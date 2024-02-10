10 February 2024

AFC Fylde step up National League survival fight with Eastleigh victory

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2024

AFC Fylde stepped up their National League survival fight as they held on for a much-needed 2-1 win over Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium.

Josh Kay and Nick Haughton scored either side of half-time to get the visitors off to a flying start in their bid to claim a third-straight win.

Scott Quigley had an effort disallowed for the hosts – who went into the game without a win in seven – before Ben Reeves reduced the deficit with a powerful drive after a through-ball was only half-cleared by Fylde goalkeeper Theo Richardson.

But Richardson preserved his side’s three priceless points at the start of added time when he tipped a Jake Taylor header over the crossbar as the Spitfires pushed for an equaliser.

