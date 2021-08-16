AFC Wimbledon hoping to have Paul Osew available for Gillingham game

Paul Osew could return for AFC Wimbledon (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
9:20am, Mon 16 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

AFC Wimbledon could have Paul Osew available for the visit of Gillingham.

Full-back Osew missed the 3-3 draw against Bolton on Saturday after suffering concussion at Charlton last week.

Forwards Aaron Pressley and Dapo Mebude may have earned themselves places in the starting line-up.

The duo both came off the bench to score as the Dons came from 3-1 down to snatch a point at the weekend.

Gillingham have new fitness concerns over Ryan Jackson and Stuart O’Keefe.

Defender Jackson came off feeling his hamstring during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.

Midfielder O’Keefe also had to be withdrawn after taking a knock to his ankle, and both will be assessed.

Defender Robbie McKenzie and midfielder Ben Reeves miss out again through injury.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

AFC Wimbledon

Preview

PA