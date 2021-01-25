AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan joins Newport on loan
Newport have signed AFC Wimbledon midfielder Anthony Hartigan on loan for the rest of the season.
The deal, which is subject to international clearance, sees Hartigan become League Two Newport’s fifth arrival this month.
Hartigan, 20, told the Newport website: “I’m happy that I’ve been given the opportunity to come here and get some games.
“I’ve already played quite a few times this season, but I’m at an age where I need to continue doing that.
“I need to continue developing and that’s only going to happen if I’m playing on a regular basis.
“I’ve been in a few relegation battles in the last few years with Wimbledon, so it’s a different challenge for me coming here and I’m happy to be here.”
Exiles manager Michael Flynn said: “For a player who has already made 100 appearances for a League One club at the age of 20, I think that tells you all you need to know about Anthony’s talent.
“He’s shown a great level of consistency since making the transition to the first team at Wimbledon, and that’s proven by the number of games he’s played.
“I know he’ll bring a lot of quality to our squad, so hopefully he can hit the ground running with us.”
Hartigan has made 21 of his 110 Wimbledon appearances this season, but has not played since a home defeat to Crewe on December 19.