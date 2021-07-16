AFC Wimbledon sign Brentford forward Aaron Pressley on a season-long loan
Brentford forward Aaron Pressley has joined AFC Wimbledon on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old signed for Brentford in January 2020 and has made three first-team appearances for the Bees. He scored 19 times for their B side last season.
Pressley said in quotes on AFC Wimbledon’s official website: “It was a great season for me with the B team at Brentford, and that has brought me on a lot as a player. I have learned plenty from the first-team players there.
“After meeting with the manager (Mark Robinson), coming to Wimbledon really excited me, plus there is the new stadium and the fans. I can’t wait to get going.
“I spoke to a number of other clubs in League One and League Two, but I was excited by what the manager here had to say.”
Robinson said: “Aaron was our number one priority in terms of forward options.
“Aaron links up play really well, he can score goals, is good off the ball, and he’s very dynamic. He ticked all of the boxes.
“I am absolutely delighted to sign Aaron because I made a presentation to him weeks ago, but there was loads of interest in him.”
Pressley is the son of former Scotland international and Coventry, Fleetwood and Carlisle manager Steven Pressley.