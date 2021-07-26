AFC Wimbledon sign full-back Henry Lawrence on loan from Chelsea
17:39pm, Mon 26 Jul 2021
AFC Wimbledon have signed full-back Henry Lawrence on a season-long loan from Chelsea.
The 19-year-old England youth international is a regular for the Blues’ under-23 side and was a top target for boss Mark Robinson.
The Dons boss told the club’s website: “As a coach, you want your squad together as early as possible so that you can work with new players and integrate them, but with the huge amount of interest in Henry it was only right that he took his time.
“We have to take it as a massive positive that we came out on top.”