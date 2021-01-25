AFC Wimbledon sign Leicester defender Darnell Johnson on loan
AFC Wimbledon have signed defender Darnell Johnson on loan from Leicester until the end of the season.
The 22-year-old knows all about Sky Bet League One, having spent the first half of the season on loan at Wigan, and he could make his debut at Doncaster on Tuesday.
Boss Glyn Hodges told AFC Wimbledon’s official website: “Darnell can play anywhere along the back four.
“It’s one we wanted to do before Saturday’s game at Crewe, but we had to wait until after the weekend.
“With the injuries we’ve picked up at centre-back, Darnell may start on Tuesday at Doncaster Rovers.”