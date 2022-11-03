AFC Wimbledon to field a strong line-up in FA Cup clash with Weymouth
AFC Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson has promised to field a strong side in Saturday’s FA Cup first round tie at Weymouth but has a number of players missing for the trip.
Jackson revealed Lee Brown’s calf problem will sideline him for “several weeks”, and he joins George Marsh and Will Nightingale on the sidelines.
Brentford loanee Nathan Young-Coombes is expected to return soon having gone back to his parent club for treatment on a knee injury, but he is around two weeks away from being available.
Luke Jenkins played 81 minutes of Tuesday’s EFL Trophy draw with Portsmouth on his return from injury.
Weymouth defender Ben Gerring is cup-tied, which could give an opportunity to new signing Ed James, who has arrived on loan from Exeter in a deal which runs until January.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox