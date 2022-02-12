12 February 2022

Ahkeem Rose snatches very late point for Weymouth against Chesterfield

By NewsChain Sport
12 February 2022

Ahkeem Rose scored eight minutes into added-time to earn Weymouth a 1-1 draw and prevent Chesterfield going top in Paul Cook’s first game back in charge.

Cook’s return to the Spireites looked to be starting in style after Alex Whittle’s 70th-minute opener had them on course to leapfrog National League leaders Stockport.

But 12 minutes of added time were announced after Chesterfield’s Kabongo Tshimanga was carried off on a stretcher with a serious-looking knee injury.

And Rose struck as the game approached a century of minutes to earn struggling Weymouth just a third point in their last 13 league matches.

Chesterfield sit level on points with Stockport having now played the same amount of games and trail by three on goal difference.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Britons urged to flee Ukraine as Russia could attack ‘at no notice’

world news

Barry Manilow hits deployed to flush out vaccine protesters in New Zealand

world news

Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children in time for half-term holidays

news