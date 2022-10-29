Aidan Connolly double helps Raith inflict fourth successive loss on Partick
Raith piled on the misery for faltering Partick Thistle with a 3-0 win at Stark’s Park.
Aidan Connolly put Raith in control with an excellent double after 12 and 32 minutes.
Raith added a third a minute before the break when Kyle Connell converted from the spot after he had been brought down by Tunji Akinola.
Partick were top of the cinch Championship earlier this season.
But Thistle have now lost four successive games and conceded 15 goals in the process.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox