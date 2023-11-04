Aidan Fitzpatrick double fires Partick Thistle to victory
Partick Thistle cemented their place in the Scottish Championship top four with a 3-1 win at Arbroath.
Aidan Fitzpatrick’s brace and Brian Graham’s goal ensured the visitors remain third in the table.
Stevie Lawless had a penalty saved six minutes after the break and Harry Milne also had a goal disallowed.
Jermaine Hylton scored a consolation with three minutes left and the hosts stay in eighth.
