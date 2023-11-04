04 November 2023

Aidan Fitzpatrick double fires Partick Thistle to victory

By NewsChain Sport
04 November 2023

Partick Thistle cemented their place in the Scottish Championship top four with a 3-1 win at Arbroath.

Aidan Fitzpatrick’s brace and Brian Graham’s goal ensured the visitors remain third in the table.

Stevie Lawless had a penalty saved six minutes after the break and Harry Milne also had a goal disallowed.

Jermaine Hylton scored a consolation with three minutes left and the hosts stay in eighth.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

South of England and Channel Islands bear brunt of Storm Ciaran

news

‘World-first’ Bletchley declaration on AI safety agreed ahead of summit

news

Gaza City plunged into telecommunications blackout after latest Israeli attack

world news