26 February 2022

Aidan Fitzpatrick secures Queen of the South victory over Ayr

By NewsChain Sport
26 February 2022

Bottom-placed Queen of the South stunned Ayr with a 1-0 cinch Championship victory at Somerset Park.

Aidan Fitzpatrick was the visitors’ match-winner after picking the ball up from 25 yards out and firing home a low shot.

Ayr went close to a last-minute equaliser when Tomi Adeloye headed against the crossbar.

But Queen of the South held on for a first victory since beating Ayr 3-0 at home on December 18.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate ‘stand with the president and people of Ukraine’

world news

Passengers slate British Airways over ‘nightmare’ Heathrow delays due to IT outage

world news

Thousands of desperate Ukrainians flee across western borders to escape Russian invaders

world news